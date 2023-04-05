Woodbury County Board of Supervisors against change to local option sales tax

By Clayton Anderson
Published: Apr. 4, 2023 at 10:51 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Woodbury County, IA (KTIV) - The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution that will be presented to the Iowa Legislature that opposes a change to the local option sales tax.

The board worries a change to that one penny tax could cost the county revenue that pays for economic development projects and road projects. The board could consider a property tax hike to make up for the lost revenue.

Board Chairman Matthew Ung noted the county gets roughly $2.5 million a year from the local sales tax option. Sales tax revenue also comes from folks who shop locally. He said he does not want to see increased property taxes.

“I think people are in favor of local option sales tax staying in Woodbury County. That’s what they voted for by referendum, you know, a percentage of that should be dedicated not just to the road system, but also to local economic development,” Ung said.

The local option sales tax was established in Woodbury County in 1988. City Engineer Mark Nahra said it was designed for property tax relief. He said the county would still be required to fund secondary roads and road maintenance.

“What we use it for is for our roads, bridges and payroll equipment,” Nahra said. “It’s an integral part of our budget at this point in time.”

The state is looking to replace the local option sales tax with a new $.01 sales tax. Nahra said he’s concerned if the money isn’t in the county’s control it would be at risk of falling short of budgeted expenses.

