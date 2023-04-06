Drug meant for tranquilizing animals found in Siouxland Fentanyl

Xylazine is now found in 23% of Fentanyl powder seized by the DEA, the agency says.
Xylazine is now found in 23% of Fentanyl powder seized by the DEA, the agency says.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s a drug known as Xlyazine, and it’s meant to tranquilize horses and cows. Medical providers say it’s also being mixed into Fentanyl for a deadly high here in Siouxland.

They warn the drug is spreading, and the side effects are severe with no known cure. The DEA says almost a quarter of Fentanyl powder seized on the streets now contains Xylazine, a horse tranquilizer that can cause skin necrosis, and even death.

Even worse? Medical providers say there’s no easy test for the drug, and no known cure. And, there are “suspected cases” in Sioux City.

“We would give that medication Narcan thinking that they would, it would reverse it, and it’s not working. And so it makes treating those patients more complicated,” said Amanda Monroe-Rubendall, a Critical Care Clinical Educator at MercyOne of Siouxland Medical Center.

At police headquarters in downtown Sioux City, a spokesperson says four out of every 10 street drugs has at least one other substance mixed in, whether that’s Xylazine or something else.

“But the problem today is you don’t know exactly what’s in that, you know, it could be a small amount of methamphetamine mixed with Fentanyl, or another type of cutting agent,” said Sgt. Tom Gill, a police spokesperson.

The CDC says Xylazine has been found in Iowa, Nebraska and South Dakota. Officials say most is imported from China or other countries, and because it’s a veterinary drug, it isn’t as tightly regulated as those meant for human ingestion.

“So if you inject a drug in your arm, you may get this really horrible sore that takes months and months to heal. There have been many people that had to have amputations because of how bad these sores have gotten,” said Monroe-Rubendall.

Federal lawmakers have proposed making the drug a more tightly controlled substance, but the legislation is only in its early stages. Xylazine is known as an “adulterant,” meaning it’s secretly mixed into other drugs.

A CDC study found Xylazine has not been extensively studied in humans because it’s meant for animals. There is a reversal agent, similar to Naloxone for opioids, but, it hasn’t been studied in humans either. The DEA says overdoses involving Xlayzine increased by 516% here in the Midwest from 2020 to 2021.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Arch Icon want to develop new apartments on the west side of Sioux City
New apartments coming to Sioux City
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Fuel spill closes portion of Veterans Memorial Bridge
Fuel leaking from tanker closes northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Bridge Tuesday night
Head-to-head traffic on southbound U.S. 75 to begin April 12

Latest News

Bed for SHP
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
Sioux City Transit
Sioux City modifies four more bus routes
The organization brands the beds in hopes of spreading their mission while preventing resale.
Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivering 40 beds this weekend, but still has a growing waitlist
The estimated cost for the 45,000-square-foot facility is $14M.
Northwestern College to add women’s residence hall