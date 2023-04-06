Healthbeat 4: CNOS urgent care specializes in orthopedic injuries

It’s always a busy season in orthopedic urgent care, with seasonal injuries common.
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 7:38 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s always a busy season in orthopedic urgent care, with seasonal injuries common. That is why healthcare professionals at CNOS want you to know how to use your time best to seek medical care.

“We are orthopedic-only urgent care. So we essentially see any like ankle sprains, any ligament sprains, fractures, tendon tears, or even just musculoskeletal pain in general. So we see all of that and then we kind of triage it out to whoever needs to be seen, such as like specific orthopedic surgeons or neurologists, whoever it is we kind of triage it out from there,” said Tyson Allen, a Physician Assistant at CNOS.

That means no flu, colds, or other similar illnesses. For more serious physical injuries -- those should go to the emergency room.

“The people that shouldn’t come to urgent care would be the ones that are having significant pain to where they can’t control their pain with such as Tylenol, ibuprofen or if they’re having like loss of limb like if they lose a finger or lose a toe they should probably go to the ER first,” said Allen.

Winter weather mixed with spring sports seasons starting has kept physicians busy. Whether it is a slip on ice or a missed hurdle jump, CNOS says the process can be efficient.

“Depending on how busy we are, it is a walk-in clinic, so anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours we say we try to make it as streamlined as possible to get you in, seen, and taken care of,” said Chelsea McCrone, a Physician Assistant at CNOS.

