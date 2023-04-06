Milder weather to continue into Easter weekend

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Ron Demers
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a morning of sunshine, a few clouds started to form and there will be a slight chance of a shower or thundershowers across the region into the evening hours.

Any rain chance will quickly move to the east and our skies will be clearing as lows head into the upper 20s with our southwesterly wind settling down.

A southerly wind will again be a bit breezy on Friday but continue to bring in the warmth as highs head into the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Saturday will give us another nice day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with plenty of sunshine and a south wind that could gust up to around 30 miles per hour.

A little system will be moving through the area on Easter Sunday which means we’ll see more clouds and even a chance of a few isolated showers as highs will get into the upper 60s with a south wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Conditions will get even warmer heading into next week.

I’ll take a look at those warmer temperatures in my 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Arch Icon want to develop new apartments on the west side of Sioux City
New apartments coming to Sioux City
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Fuel spill closes portion of Veterans Memorial Bridge
Fuel leaking from tanker closes northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Bridge Tuesday night
Head-to-head traffic on southbound U.S. 75 to begin April 12

Latest News

Warming trend starts today
Warming trend starts today
Future Track
Warmer weather to start moving into Siouxland
A cold and windy day here in Siouxland
A cold and windy day here in Siouxland
Weather Alerts
A cold and windy day comes our way Wednesday