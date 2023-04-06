Milder weather to continue into Easter weekend

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - After a morning of sunshine, a few clouds started to form and there will be a slight chance of a shower or thundershowers across the region into the evening hours.

Any rain chance will quickly move to the east and our skies will be clearing as lows head into the upper 20s with our southwesterly wind settling down.

A southerly wind will again be a bit breezy on Friday but continue to bring in the warmth as highs head into the upper 60s under a mostly sunny sky.

Saturday will give us another nice day with highs in the upper 60s to lower 70s with plenty of sunshine and a south wind that could gust up to around 30 miles per hour.

A little system will be moving through the area on Easter Sunday which means we’ll see more clouds and even a chance of a few isolated showers as highs will get into the upper 60s with a south wind at 10 to 15 miles per hour.

Conditions will get even warmer heading into next week.

I'll take a look at those warmer temperatures in my 10-day forecast tonight on News 4 at 5, 6, and 10.

