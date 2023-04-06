School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Two high school students have been expelled from Akron-Westfield Community School District following an assault on March 30. One student was previously arrested in connection to the incident that happened inside the school gym.

Wednesday night, the school board held a special meeting in regard to the disciplinary action of two students. The board went into two closed sessions for the discussions, which lasted around an hour each. The school board president said the board came to the decision following the recommendation of the school superintendent.

“Both students are going to be expelled for the balance of the 2022-2023 school year, and then they will be expelled for the 2023-2024 school year. They can reapply for the 2024-2025 school year in July,” said Nick Schoenfelder, the Akron-Westfield Board of Education president.

The names of the students nor the role they played in last Thursday’s incident were not released since they are minors.

KTIV has reached out to the attorney, Justin Vondrak, attorney for the boy who was assaulted. Vondrak has informed KTIV that his client has not been disciplined in any way following the incident.

On Monday, the school board will meet again, where parents and concerned citizens are expected to address the board about current school safety measures in place.

