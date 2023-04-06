Sioux City modifies four more bus routes

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Transit says it will make changes to four bus routes effective Mon., April 17. The bus routes are the #2 Pierce-Jackson, #3 Marketplace, #4 Leeds and #8 Indian Hills.

Below are the changes that the transit system plans to make:

Pierce-Jackson: Straightening the route near Leif Erickson Park and now will cover Winona Way.

Marketplace: The redesigned Route 3 will follow a more streamlined route, with bidirectional service on Rebecca Street. It will continue to serve the Perry Creek and Marketplace shopping centers.

4 Leeds: Refresh makes minor changes to the route with less time traveling nonstop on Floyd Boulevard while improving access to the Leeds neighborhood. Instead of stopping first at Wal-Mart and then looping through Leeds, the updated route travels once through Leeds, stops for a brief layover at Wal-Mart, then returns downtown via Leeds.

Indian Hills: The refreshed Indian Hills route straightens movements in the southern half of the existing route and makes the entire route bidirectional, eliminating the large loop at the northern half. This route refresh is harmonized with the Route 4 - Leeds refresh to provide coverage everywhere it exists today.

Questions about fixed route service can be directed to the Sioux City Transit Dispatch Office at 712-279-6404.

