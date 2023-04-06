Sioux City Wastewater Treatment Plant in need of $465 million renovation

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Monday night, Sioux City’s City Council approved the first reading of an ordinance that would raise sewer rates. The revenue would pay for $465 million worth of work on the city’s wastewater treatment plant. It’s work state environmental leaders say is needed in the 61-year-old plant.

Outside on the grounds of the plant you can see caution tape, severe sinking, and cracks in the concrete and concrete walls. Even the rebar is exposed. Inside, you can see the signs of age as well. Standing water on the ground, corroded pipes. There’s even a water sprayer turned on to try and remove standing water.

“The EPA and Iowa DNR’s concerns (are) the state of this facility is at a critical level” Sioux City Utilities Director Tom Pingel said.

Sioux City Utilities Director Tom Pingel says part of the heavy corrosion to pumps and infrastructure is due to the pollutant level of the wastewater before it’s processed. In Iowa, the pollutant level of Sioux City’s wastewater is second only to Cedar Rapids. Pingel is confident the proposed changes will be adequate for the DNR.

“We’ve been working with them,” he said. “You know, monthly, we’ve had extensive meetings with them leading up to this point. They’re supportive of this project. So we just need to get facility plans submitted.”

Pingel, who’s been Utilities Director for two years, says past communication about the state of the plant could have been better.

“I think in the past the leaders of this facility didn’t ring enough alarm bells and tell the council the full extent of what’s going on down here. So, it’s just a maybe a communication issue that occurred and here we are, we’re, this is where we are today,” Pingel said.

The project totals $465 million. $300 million will be spent on “phase 1″. $165 million will pay for “phase 2″. City leaders hope “phase 1″ can be completed in 5 years. They hope to have “phase 2″ done in the three years that follow. So, city leaders hope to have the entire project done in eight years. The plant will remain operational through the construction on the project.

