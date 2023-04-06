Sleep in Heavenly Peace delivering 40 beds this weekend, but still has a growing waitlist

The organization brands the beds in hopes of spreading their mission while preventing resale.(KTIV)
By Claire Bradshaw
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 12:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Tonight, some children will go to sleep -- but not in a bed.

Tucked away in a warehouse in Sioux City’s westside, you’ll find puzzle pieces of lumber. Sleep in Heavenly Peace builds beds for children in need, fitted with a mattress, pillow, and bedding.

Over the past three weekends, volunteers showed out in droves.

“Each of our beds is valued at $250, that’s the bed itself, the mattress, the sheets, the blankets, the pillows, everything,” said Elise Morris with Sleep in Heavenly Peace. “Beds are expensive. You don’t really think about that.”

This weekend, the organization will deliver around 40 beds to children in need, sanding down a waitlist running 150 kids long.

“We thought, hey, it’s Good Friday. A lot of students are off school, some people are off work. It is a good time to think about giving back. So let’s use this time to get a lot of kids into beds,” said Morris.

After this mass delivery, the waitlist will be down to around 100. To make the waitlist even shorter, Sleep in Heavenly Peace needs volunteers to build and deliver beds to families, so they can take some weight off their shoulders.

“As they’re saving up to get their kids into a bed, something happens. The car breaks down. The kid gets sick. A parent gets sick,” said Morris.

As it does, word of mouth will work its magic to make sure more children have a bed of their own.

“There’s an apartment complex in Sioux City that I think we’ve delivered to about 10 times, and I love seeing that address come through because it is neighbors talking to neighbors. It’s kids going into a friend’s house and saying, “Hey you got a bed, where did you get that bed?” and that logo shows them where they got the bed,” said Morris.

The need will grow again. That is where you can help. Likely after this story, more families will apply for a bed. You can volunteer by calling 844-432-2337 ext. 5508 or visiting their Facebook page to learn more. If you want to apply for a bed, you can visit the website for the application.

