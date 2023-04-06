Univ. of Iowa joins nationwide initiative to help rural Iowans pave the way to higher education

By Libbie Randall
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 6:13 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The University of Iowa now has even more funding to not only get their admissions staff to rural parts of Iowa but also to get those potential students in smaller towns to campus.

One current UI employee, and former student, told TV-9 how this initiative hits close to home for him.

Drew Thomas knew from a young age that he wanted to attend the University of Iowa. But he also acknowledges the importance of having options and opportunities to explore other schools.

Being from a small town, this new initiative is something he is confident will benefit young rural Iowans like he once was.

“Hits kind of close to home for me because I’m originally from a smaller town in Northwest Iowa so I graduated with about 100 students,” said Thomas. “Being accessible and being a resource for students from all walks of life is important.”

UI will get a portion of $20 million through the STARS College Network. That funding aims to answer a lot of the questions some of those potential students have.

“If you’re a student from a small town, how do you come to a place that’s far away or maybe has a very complicated and competitive admission process,” said UI’s Associate Vice President of Enrollment Management, Dr. Brent Gage.

15 other universities are included, including Yale and Brown.

Dr. Gage says working with them will be a collaborative effort, the funds will help send admission counselors all over the country to guide potential students to the right university.

“So for that student that’s always wanted to be a screenwriter, and that might live in New York City or Los Angeles, or somewhere in Idaho, this is going to help them say how do you get to that great program,” said Dr. Gage.

And for those who need assistance simply traveling to campus, this money can cover that as well.

“Whether we have to reimburse their mileage, maybe pay for accommodations in meals,” said Dr. Gage. “We don’t want students to have to not take advantage of opportunities because of those limitations.”

