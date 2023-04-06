U.S. Department of Agriculture announces drought relief for Nebraska farmland

By Brandon Martin
Apr. 6, 2023
(KTIV) - The U.S. Department of Agriculture has designated 55 counties in Nebraska as primary disaster areas due to recent drought.

In a letter from Secretary Tom Vilsack to Nebraska Governor Jim Pillen, counties as monitored by the U.S. Drought monitor that showed severe drought for eight or more consecutive weeks were included.

In accordance with the Consolidated Farm and Rural Development Act, additional areas of Nebraska and bordering states have been named as contiguous disaster counties.

A Secretarial disaster designation makes farm operators in primary counties and those counties contiguous to primary counties eligible to be considered for Farm Service Agency (FSA) emergency loan assistance.

Farmers in eligible counties have 8 months from the date of a Secretarial disaster declaration to apply for emergency loans.

FSA considers each emergency loan application on its own merits, including extent of production losses and repayment ability. Local FSA offices can provide more information on eligibility.

Primary Counties in Siouxland include:

Nebraska Primary Counties

  • Antelope
  • Cedar
  • Cuming
  • Dakota
  • Dixon
  • Holt
  • Madison
  • Pierce
  • Stanton
  • Thurston
  • Wayne

Contiguous Counties: Nebraska

  • Knox

Contiguous Counties in Adjacent States:

Iowa

  • Monona
  • Woodbury

South Dakota

  • Clay
  • Union
  • Yankton

