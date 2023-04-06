Warming trend starts today

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Thursday, Siouxland. This morning is chilly to cold across the area. Temperatures are in the teens and 20s, but wind chills are in the single digits to low teens since our wind is out of the west between 5 and 10 miles per hour. We are also dealing with clear skies across the area.

Today, we will start to see the warming trend as highs get into the 50s and even the low 60s across Siouxland. Also, sunny skies will blanket the region today. The wind will also be on the calmer side out of the southwest, between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Tonight, Siouxland has a chance of seeing some light rain or some sprinkles across eastern Siouxland, with much of the area staying dry with partly cloudy skies. Temperatures tonight will fall into the 20s and 30s across much of the region, with wind only out of the west at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of the work week will be a lot warmer, with highs climbing into the 60s by Friday and then the 70s by this weekend. We do have a chance of some nighttime showers Saturday night.

