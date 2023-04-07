Around Siouxland: 71st annual Abu Bakr Shrine Circus

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The circus is coming to town.

The Abu Bakr Shrine Circus will be having its 71 annual show on April 12-16. This will be the 30th year with George Carden International.

There will be horses, camels, buffalos, elephants, aerialists, jugglers and the human fireball.

The event is to take place at the Tyson Events Center. Ticket prices are $16, $18, and $20 for all reserved seating.

