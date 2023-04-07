Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s ‘Rock the Cure’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The June E Nylen Cancer Center has an event coming up to benefit its patient assistance fund.

The event is called Rock the Cure, it’s a benefit concert featuring the Breakfast Club, which is the original and one of America’s favorite 1980s tribute band.

The event is presented by Hard Rock Hotel and Casino here in Sioux City as well as Cleaner Companies. Before the concert starts there will be a VIP reception that is hosted and sponsored by Empirical several other sponsors that help make this event happen. The $30 tickets also help raise funds for Cancer Center’s patient assistance program.

There will also be patient testimonials and a silent auction.

Rock the Cure is Saturday, April 15. Doors will open at 7:30 p.m. and the band kicks off at 8 p.m.

For more information, follow this link.

