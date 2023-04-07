Briar Cliff & Morningside sweep through Thursday doubleheaders
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -SB
Yankton 7 Brandon Valley 2 F
CBB
Morningside 9 Northwestern 2 F
Morningside 10 Northwestern 2 F
Briar Cliff 6 Dakota Wesleyan 3 F
Briar Cliff 10 Dakota Wesleyan 5 F
CSB
Morningside 2 Hastings 0 F
Hastings 6 Morningside 1 F
SOCC
East Sac County 0 Panorama (G) 10 F
Spirit Lake (G) 3 Le Mars 2 F
MLB
San Francisco 16 Chicago WSox 6 F
Washington 0 Colorado 1 F
Boston 6 Detroit 3 F
Toronto 6 Kansas City 3 F
Houston Minnesota PPD
NBA
Cleveland 118 Orlando 94 F
Miami 129 Philadelphia 101 F
NHL
Toronto 1 Boston 2 F/OT
Columbus 1 NJD 8 F
Minnesota 1 Pittsburgh 4 F
