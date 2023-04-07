Briar Cliff & Morningside sweep through Thursday doubleheaders

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:05 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -SB

Yankton 7 Brandon Valley 2 F

CBB

Morningside 9 Northwestern 2 F

Morningside 10 Northwestern 2 F

Briar Cliff 6 Dakota Wesleyan 3 F

Briar Cliff 10 Dakota Wesleyan 5 F

CSB

Morningside 2 Hastings 0 F

Hastings 6 Morningside 1 F

SOCC

East Sac County 0 Panorama (G) 10 F

Spirit Lake (G) 3 Le Mars 2 F

MLB

San Francisco 16 Chicago WSox 6 F

Washington 0 Colorado 1 F

Boston 6 Detroit 3 F

Toronto 6 Kansas City 3 F

Houston Minnesota PPD

NBA

Cleveland 118 Orlando 94 F

Miami 129 Philadelphia 101 F

NHL

Toronto 1 Boston 2 F/OT

Columbus 1 NJD 8 F

Minnesota 1 Pittsburgh 4 F

Head-to-head traffic on southbound U.S. 75 to begin April 12

