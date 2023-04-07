Easter potatoes trend grows amid soaring egg prices

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how...
The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.(Potato Goodness via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 7:15 AM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Egg prices have stabilized from their January highs, but they’re still not cheap.

Some people on social media are trying something different for Easter this year – painting potatoes instead of eggs.

The marketing and promotion board of Potatoes USA is pushing the idea by offering tips on how to get the best Easter spud.

You can either use food coloring or regular paint.

The group said potatoes are less fragile than eggs and easier for kids to hold.

It’s tough to say if painting Easter potatoes will really take off, but a Krazy Coupon Lady blog co-founder made an excellent point in saying that painting a potato is not much different than painting a rock, which is even more cost effective.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting...
Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments
Xylazine is now found in 23% of Fentanyl powder seized by the DEA, the agency says.
Drug meant for tranquilizing animals found in Siouxland Fentanyl

Latest News

A man is dead after New Mexico police go to the wrong house during a domestic violence call....
'Extremely sorry;' Police chief addresses fatal officer-involved shooting at wrong address
A hiring sign is displayed at a restaurant in Prospect Heights, Ill., Tuesday, April 4, 2023....
US adds a healthy 236,000 jobs despite Fed’s rate hikes
Red flag warning today, but a nice Easter weekend is ahead
Red flag warning today, but a nice Easter weekend is ahead
Roseville Fire Inspector Chelsea Zinc puts up barrier tape across the street from a local...
Suspect shoots 2 hostages after wounding California officer