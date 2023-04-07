Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray entering the NBA Draft

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - Hawkeye basketball star Kris Murray announced on Friday he is entering his name into the 2023 NBA Draft, while maintaining his college eligibility.

Murray made the announcement in a Tweet in which he thanked coach Fran McCaffery, the coaching staff, his teammates and Hawkeye fans for “an incredible three years.”

“Growing up in Cedar Rapids and Getting to wear the Black and Gold has allowed me to live out my dream and accomplish so much on the basketball floor,” Murray wrote. “I appreciate everyone who has supported me through this journey and who will continue to support me as I chase my highest goals!”

He earned consensus third team All-American honors this year, along with a number of other accolades.

Kris Murray’s brother, and former Hawkeye, Keegan Murray declared for the 2022 NBA draft last year, being selected by the Sacramento Kings with the 4th overall pick.

