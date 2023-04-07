Le Mars boys soccer extends win streak to four games

Jovany Kabongo goes airborne for a bicycle kick in the Bulldog's home game against Spirit Lake.
Jovany Kabongo goes airborne for a bicycle kick in the Bulldog's home game against Spirit Lake.(KTIV)
By Amber Salas and Jayson Moeller
Apr. 6, 2023
LE MARS, Iowa (KTIV) - Siouxland teams are full on kicking it as the high school soccer season continues on.

The Le Mars Bulldogs boys soccer team has jumped out on roll with a three-game win streak. The Bulldogs would look to continue that streak as they hosted the Spirit Lake boys soccer team on Thursday night.

Spirit Lake would get some nice looks early like a strong boot from Luis Blanco. It almost bounces in off the goal post, but Bulldogs keeper Arik Burnett makes the save.

Later on, its Degi Kabongo who rifles one that goes off the keeper’s hands to give Le Mars the first goal of the day making it one to nil.

Still in the first, Jovany Kabongo brought out the circus tricks showing off an airborne bicycle kick, but Spirit Lake’s Austin Jorgensen is there to make the save.

Early on in the second half, the Bulldogs were given a penalty kick and Ben Martin takes full advantage launching one in for the 2-0 lead.

Le Mars goes on to take the win 3-0.

