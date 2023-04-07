Nebraska man accused in 1983 murder sentenced to prison

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - The Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office announced that a man accused in a 1983 murder case has been sentenced.

Thursday, Bud Christensen, who was 67 at the time of his arrest in 2021, was sentenced to an indeterminate term of incarceration not to exceed 50 years. The sentence is in accordance with Iowa law at the time. Christensen pleaded guilty to second-degree murder for the 1983 killing of Firozeh Dehghanpour.

Dehghanpour was a 27-year-old UNO student from Iran. In August 1983 her body was found under a bridge near Pigeon Creek in Council Bluffs. Investigators said her body was found naked, beaten and with a slashed throat.

Roughly 37 years later in 2020, the Pottawattamie County Sheriff’s Office received a tip and Sgt. James Doty led a renewed investigation. Crime Scene Technician Hadley Kava looked at evidence collected decades prior and in May 2021 Christensen, a registered sex offender, was identified as a possible suspect.

“Let Firozeh’s case be an example that it’s never too late to seek justice,” Kava said after the 2021 arrest.

