New rides coming to Adventureland this May

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:25 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - A pair of new “adventures” are coming to Adventureland, in Des Moines

The Flying Viking roller coaster will soar over, under and around the family water ride called “Draken Falls.” The Flying Viking will travel more than 1,300 feet... twisting, and turning the whole way.

Park visitors can then brave the rushing waters of Draken Falls with towering plunges and multiple splashdowns in a six-person Viking ship.

The new rides will debut this summer.

Adventureland is slated to open on May 6.

