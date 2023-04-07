Poptart is this week’s Pick of the Litter

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - This week’s Pick of the Litter is Poptart!

She is a Pit Bull Mix and weighs just under 50 pounds.

Poptart loves treats and even can do some tricks.

She would best be suited for a home with no other dogs and she has not interacted with cats on her journey.

if you’re interested in adopting Poptart you can contact the Siouxland Humane Society by following the link here.

