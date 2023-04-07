Red flag warning today, but a nice Easter weekend is ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Friday, Siouxland. This morning is quiet and calm across the area. Temperatures are in the 20s and 30s, with our calmer wind at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Today will be a warmer day as highs climb into the 60s and even some low 70s in southern Siouxland, with sunny skies all across Siouxland. Wind will be our biggest issue today, as it will be breezy out of the southwest, gusting up to 25 to 30 miles per hour.

Since it is going to be windy and dry, we have a Red Flag Warning going into effect from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. in much of our counties in Nebraska, so don’t be burning anything for this Friday.

Tonight, lows will be more on average for this time of year. Lows will be in the 40s all across Siouxland, and our wind will still be on the breezier side out of the south at 10 to 20 miles per hour. We will also see clear skies tonight.

Easter weekend is looking really nice with highs in the 60s and 70s and plenty of sunshine. On Easter Sunday, we will see more clouds and the chance of isolated showers moving through the region on Sunday.

Then next week, the warming trend continues with highs in the upper 70s to low 80s.

