Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments

By Matt Breen
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 9:25 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Local homeowners, angry about recent property valuations, took their concerns directly to the Sioux City Assessor, Thursday night.

“I don’t want to talk about hypotheticals, and what the state may, or may not, do,” said Terrence Cherkas, Sioux City. “I want to focus on what your department did. These are the numbers they came up with, not what hypothetically what our taxes will be, just the percentages that our new assesements are at.”

Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting organized by City Assessor Tyler Erickson.

New property assessments, which are much higher than last year, were recently mailed to local property owners. Some people were shocked to see assessments more than $100,000 higher.

Erickson explained how the assessors office arrived at those numbers. One method uses comparable properties which have recently sold. Another method is the “cost approach”, which is an estimate of how much it would cost to replace a property with one similar to it.

“I think in this time right now currently with the values going the way that they are, it’s shocking,” said Tyler Erickson, Sioux City Assessor. “You know, we look at sales every day and it’s shocking to us. So I can only imagine, you know, a regular citizen, looking at it and wondering where it’s coming from, but to get the correct information on how our office works, we also want to be available to the public.”

You can appeal your valuation assessment. Click here to find the form on the city assessor’s website.

Many homeowners worry about the increase in their property taxes.

Here’s the tax impact of those new assessments. As an example, we’ll use a home assessed at $100,000 in 2022, which was reassessed in 2023 at $150,000. Erickson says the taxable value would go up $15,500. That works out to a $560 increase in property taxes for the year. That’s an increase of $47 per month.

Here’s another example. A home, assessed at $300,000 in 2022, which was reassessed in 2023 at $380,000. Erickson says the taxable value would go up $13,600. That works out to a $500 increase in property taxes for the year. That’s an increase of $42 per month.

Homeowners will feel the tax impact of these new property assessments in the fall of 2024, and the spring of 2025.

