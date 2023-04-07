Sunrise Retirement Community hosts 2nd annual ‘Easter Hop’

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sunrise Retirement hosted its 2nd annual ‘Easter Hop’ this afternoon.

Seniors at the retirement community as well as families in the community “hopped” from car to car to get treats. Some even got to pet real chicks and bunnies.

Cars filled up the front parking lot and people were ready to spread some Egg-citement.

In the past, Sunrise Retirement would host an Easter Egg Hunt in their building. But, since the risk of Covid affected seniors’ health, staff created a new and fun way residents could connect with the community.

“Our seniors love being outside and seeing the kids and seeing the happiness,” said Samantha Roth, the CEO and Executive Director of Sunrise Retirement. “It’s great for them to come to see what’s going on but its also great for our surrounding community to know that we are here and that we are not just a place where seniors come and live we want to be a fun place in Siouxland and we want to support the Siouxland area.”

The Easter Bunny also made an appearance to take pictures with everyone.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.