Traffic returning to normal after grass fires near Sergeant Floyd Monument

Grass fire seen near the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Grass fire seen near the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.(Iowa 511)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 3:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Traffic is returning to normal after several grass fires broke out Friday in Sioux City near the Sergeant Floyd Monument.

S. Lewis Blvd near the monument had traffic disrupted Friday afternoon, but as of about 5 p.m. a majority of the lanes in that area have been reopened.

Several departments responded to the fires, which were mostly south of the monument.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are in the area of the Floyd Monument in Sioux City, you’ll want to be careful driving.

Multiple grass fires have broken out in that area and it is affecting traffic. Iowa 511 cameras show police are redirecting traffic on S. Lewis Blvd/Business 75 as crews work on the fire.

Grass fires could be seen along I-29 and S. Lewis Blvd with crews working to contain them.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting...
Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: 71st annual Abu Bakr Shrine Circus
Around Siouxland: 71st annual Abu Bakr Shrine Circus
About a dozen cars were involved in the incident, the train company says.
Traffic slowed, but scene mostly clear day after train derailment
Train repair drone footage
Drone footage of crews fixing the tracks where a train derailed in Sioux City