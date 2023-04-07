Traffic returning to normal after grass fires near Sergeant Floyd Monument

UPDATE

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Traffic is returning to normal after several grass fires broke out Friday in Sioux City near the Sergeant Floyd Monument.

S. Lewis Blvd near the monument had traffic disrupted Friday afternoon, but as of about 5 p.m. a majority of the lanes in that area have been reopened.

Several departments responded to the fires, which were mostly south of the monument.

PREVIOUS

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - If you are in the area of the Floyd Monument in Sioux City, you’ll want to be careful driving.

Multiple grass fires have broken out in that area and it is affecting traffic. Iowa 511 cameras show police are redirecting traffic on S. Lewis Blvd/Business 75 as crews work on the fire.

Grass fires could be seen along I-29 and S. Lewis Blvd with crews working to contain them.

