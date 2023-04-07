Traffic slowed, but scene mostly clear day after train derailment

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Railroad crews continue cleaning up after a train derailment that happened Thursday night along Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City.

Shortly before 6 p.m. about a dozen cars jumped the tracks at 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard. Traffic is moving smoothly now on Floyd.

In a statement, Union Pacific said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m., sending one train car into the street, and several others off the tracks.

“There was nobody hurt. There was a cross arm that was broken here at 28th and Floyd. So this traffic northbound, two lanes of traffic (going to) be shut down for about 100 feet,” said Sgt. Tom Gill, a Sioux City Police Department spokesperson.

All of the derailed cars were empty, and no spills were reported. There was one minor fender bender after the derailment, police say, when an onlooker slowed to look at the damage.

Sioux City police are now taking a backseat while Union Pacific investigators dig into the derailment.

“So we advise people that if they don’t have to come down Floyd here, try to take another route. But if they have to, they might, they might just have to slow down and it’s going to take them a little while to get to their destination,” said Gill.

Police expect the northbound lanes of Floyd to remain closed over the weekend. The same goes for 28th Street. Right now traffic is head-to-head on Floyd, but isn’t causing major congestion.

Union Pacific hasn’t released a reason for the accident.

A statement from the company says in part: “Union Pacific crews re-railed the cars Friday morning and repair work is currently in progress. The incident remains under investigation. We apologize for the inconvenience the road closure is causing the community, but Union Pacific is committed to repairing the damage.”

A search of KTIV News 4 archives shows at least two other, more minor derailments, have occurred at 28th and Floyd since 2015.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.