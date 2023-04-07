Traffic slowed, but scene mostly clear day after train derailment

About a dozen cars were involved in the incident, the train company says.
About a dozen cars were involved in the incident, the train company says.(KTIV)
By Matt Hoffmann
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 4:08 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Railroad crews continue cleaning up after a train derailment that happened Thursday night along Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City.

Shortly before 6 p.m. about a dozen cars jumped the tracks at 28th Street and Floyd Boulevard. Traffic is moving smoothly now on Floyd.

In a statement, Union Pacific said the incident occurred just before 6 p.m., sending one train car into the street, and several others off the tracks.

“There was nobody hurt. There was a cross arm that was broken here at 28th and Floyd. So this traffic northbound, two lanes of traffic (going to) be shut down for about 100 feet,” said Sgt. Tom Gill, a Sioux City Police Department spokesperson.

All of the derailed cars were empty, and no spills were reported. There was one minor fender bender after the derailment, police say, when an onlooker slowed to look at the damage.

Sioux City police are now taking a backseat while Union Pacific investigators dig into the derailment.

“So we advise people that if they don’t have to come down Floyd here, try to take another route. But if they have to, they might, they might just have to slow down and it’s going to take them a little while to get to their destination,” said Gill.

Police expect the northbound lanes of Floyd to remain closed over the weekend. The same goes for 28th Street. Right now traffic is head-to-head on Floyd, but isn’t causing major congestion.

Union Pacific hasn’t released a reason for the accident.

A statement from the company says in part: “Union Pacific crews re-railed the cars Friday morning and repair work is currently in progress. The incident remains under investigation. We apologize for the inconvenience the road closure is causing the community, but Union Pacific is committed to repairing the damage.”

A search of KTIV News 4 archives shows at least two other, more minor derailments, have occurred at 28th and Floyd since 2015.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting...
Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: Cancer Center’s Rock the Cure
Around Siouxland: 71st annual Abu Bakr Shrine Circus
Around Siouxland: 71st annual Abu Bakr Shrine Circus
Grass fire seen near the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Traffic returning to normal after grass fires near Sergeant Floyd Monument
Train repair drone footage
Drone footage of crews fixing the tracks where a train derailed in Sioux City