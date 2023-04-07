USD’s Dakotathon fundraiser earns over $100,000

By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 6:42 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - More than $100,000 will go to the Children’s Miracles Network in Sioux Falls.

The donation comes after students at the University of South Dakota held the Dakotathon, which was a year-long fundraising effort to support CMN and Sanford Children’s Hospital in Sioux Falls.

The money will go towards financial assistance, mileage and lodging for families who have children receiving treatment at the hospital.

A variety of fundraising efforts happen throughout the year. And the finale was at this year’s Dakotathon Day, where 13 miracle families came to Vermillion to share their personal miracle stories.

Dakotathon is the largest student-led organization on USD’s campus. This year, the organization had 533 students registered.

