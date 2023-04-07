Warm Easter weekend with scattered showers possible Sunday

**Red Flag Warning for much of Siouxland until 8pm tonight**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been a beautiful day here in Siouxland with plenty of sunshine and temperatures for many of us getting into the upper 60s.

Tonight, skies will remain mostly clear, and it will stay fairly mild with lows sitting in the lower 40s.

Tomorrow will be another gorgeous day with lots of sunshine and highs getting into the lower 70s. It will be a bit breezy with a south wind between 15-25 mph.

It will stay a bit breezy as we head into the nighttime hours Saturday with lows in the mid 40s. We will notice a few more clouds working their way into the region, as well.

As more cloud cover build up in the area Sunday, we could also see a few scattered showers on Easter Sunday. It will stay mild though with highs getting into the upper 60s.

Scattered showers could continue into the nighttime hours on Sunday. A few rumbles of thunder are possible but will linger off as the night goes along. Skies will begin to clear as well with lows dropping into the mid 40s.

Monday is the start to a string of sunny days. Highs will get into the lower 70s.

Tuesday we will warm up even more getting into the upper 70s.

