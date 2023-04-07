Yankton softball earns first win in program history against Brandon Valley

By Jayson Moeller
Published: Apr. 6, 2023 at 8:59 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -Sometimes the most memorable moments don’t play out in primetime. That’s the lesson that was taught Thursday when at a 2 pm game the town of Yankton gathered to watch the Gazelle softball program earn its first win in its history.

It was a massive first inning surge scoring 6 runs for the Gazelles that propelled them to an early lead. Then an Elle Feser homerun opened the second inning gifting the Yankton squad its 7th run.

Stout pitching and good fielding the rest of the way would be the key for Yankton who would hang on to win 7-2. The win improves the Gazelles to a 1-1 record.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Arch Icon want to develop new apartments on the west side of Sioux City
New apartments coming to Sioux City
Fuel spill closes portion of Veterans Memorial Bridge
Fuel leaking from tanker closes northbound lanes of Veterans Memorial Bridge Tuesday night
Head-to-head traffic on southbound U.S. 75 to begin April 12

Latest News

Morningside's Jayson Willers celebrates after hitting a home run in game one of a doubleheader...
Briar Cliff & Morningside sweep through Thursday doubleheaders
Jovany Kabongo goes airborne for a bicycle kick in the Bulldog's home game against Spirit Lake.
Le Mars boys soccer extends win streak to four games
Justin Ruden (left) and Scott Ruden (right) give one last message to the Hawks before they took...
Like father, like son: Father-son duo cherishes time together leading Hawks basketball team
Sioux City North's Luke Soldati celebrates after a goal in the Stars victory over Sioux City...
North tops West, East handles Sgt. Bluff-Luton in action packed Tuesday