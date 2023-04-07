Yankton softball earns first win in program history against Brandon Valley

YANKTON, SD (KTIV) -Sometimes the most memorable moments don’t play out in primetime. That’s the lesson that was taught Thursday when at a 2 pm game the town of Yankton gathered to watch the Gazelle softball program earn its first win in its history.

It was a massive first inning surge scoring 6 runs for the Gazelles that propelled them to an early lead. Then an Elle Feser homerun opened the second inning gifting the Yankton squad its 7th run.

Stout pitching and good fielding the rest of the way would be the key for Yankton who would hang on to win 7-2. The win improves the Gazelles to a 1-1 record.

