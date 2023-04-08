Briar Cliff baseball extends win streak to six-straight

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:44 PM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Every day is a new opportunity when it comes to baseball. The Briar Cliff Chargers were on an 11-game losing streak, but they’ve gotten hot at just the right time winning their past four in a row as they entered a doubleheader with Dakota Wesleyan.

The Chargers swept a doubleheader with Dakota Wesleyan on Thursday, and would look to do it again.

Game one started off on the right foot as Jake Allen hits walk off home run for Briar Cliff to take a 4-3 win.

Allen would pick up right where he left off as game two got started. Allen launched one deep into center field that drops to bring Cyler Melvin home for the 1-0 Briar Cliff lead.

In the bottom of the second Jake Chronic turned on the jets to steal second base, then off the error he keeps it going charging in to third base.

Then just a little later, the pitch goes wild and Chronic takes full advantage as he comes flying in for the 2-0 Briar Cliff lead.

But in the top of the fourth, Dakota Wesleyan’s Seth Christiansen rockets one past the wall for a 2-run homerun to tie things up at two a piece.

Briar Cliff would come back to take the win in game two 7-6. Cyler Melvin had the walk-off hit to close out a four-game sweep of Dakota Wesleyan. The Chargers have now extended their win streak to six-straight games.

