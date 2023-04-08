Conmy records hat trick helping Musketeers take a 6-2 win over Tri-City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers are now down to just six games left in the USHL regular season. They currently sit in fifth place in the USHL Western Conference standings, aiming for two wins this weekend to solidify their playoff spot.

The Musketeers would kick off a big weekend by hosting the fourth place Tri-City Storm on Friday night.

The Musketeers would start out strong on the powerplay in the first period. Sam Deckhut sets up Ryan Conmy who fires the textbook one timer for the first goal of the night as the Musketeers take a 1-0 lead.

Later on in the first, Tyler Hotson breaks away with the puck. He has some time to set up here and fires for the open look, but Tri-City’s Cameron Korpi makes the save keeping it 1-0.

But the Storm would come storming back as Evan Werner creates some space and takes the quick shot to tie things up at 1-1.

Musketeers would go on a powerplay again late in the first. Grant Slukynsky feeds it to Kaden Shahan who rockets one in.

Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy recorded a hat trick with goals in the first, second and third period. Colin Kessler and Tyler Hotson also added goals as the Musketeers went on to win 6 to 2.

