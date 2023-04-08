Conmy records hat trick helping Musketeers take a 6-2 win over Tri-City

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 10:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Musketeers are now down to just six games left in the USHL regular season. They currently sit in fifth place in the USHL Western Conference standings, aiming for two wins this weekend to solidify their playoff spot.

The Musketeers would kick off a big weekend by hosting the fourth place Tri-City Storm on Friday night.

The Musketeers would start out strong on the powerplay in the first period. Sam Deckhut sets up Ryan Conmy who fires the textbook one timer for the first goal of the night as the Musketeers take a 1-0 lead.

Later on in the first, Tyler Hotson breaks away with the puck. He has some time to set up here and fires for the open look, but Tri-City’s Cameron Korpi makes the save keeping it 1-0.

But the Storm would come storming back as Evan Werner creates some space and takes the quick shot to tie things up at 1-1.

Musketeers would go on a powerplay again late in the first. Grant Slukynsky feeds it to Kaden Shahan who rockets one in.

Sioux City forward Ryan Conmy recorded a hat trick with goals in the first, second and third period. Colin Kessler and Tyler Hotson also added goals as the Musketeers went on to win 6 to 2.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting...
Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Trotter celebrates after scoring a run for Dakota Valley
Dakota Valley racks up runs in doubleheader with Beresford
A golfer tries out one of the simulators at The Links
The Links Golf simulators open in Sioux City
Hawkeye women's basketball
Univ. of Iowa pausing season ticket sales for 2023-2024 women’s basketball
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first...
Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray entering the NBA Draft