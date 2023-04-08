Dakota Valley racks up runs in doubleheader with Beresford

By Amber Salas
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 9:14 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - 2023 is a special year for sports in South Dakota as it is the inaugural season for high school softball in the state.

Players are making history each time they take the field, that includes the Dakota Valley Panthers who have jumped out to a strong start.

The Panthers hosted a doubleheader with Beresford on Friday afternoon.

In the bottom of the second in game two, Mia Riibe hit a grounder to left field that brought home Logan Miller for a 3-1 Dakota Valley lead.

Later on still in the bottom of the second, Annie Bourne rockets one to center field that drops, and that one brings an army home. Not one, not two, but three runners come around for the 6-1 DV lead.

Still in the second, Logan Miller launches one way up high and deep into right field just inside the wall. That brings home two, but ends up giving Miller enough time for an inside the park homerun as she comes around.

Dakota Valley takes the win in three innings with a final score of 16-1.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
The school board decided to expel two students involved in a March 30 incident.
School board makes discipline decision following Akron-Westfield assault
Rachael Knecht, a senior at Lawton-Bronson earned a 36 on her ACT allowing her to chase her...
Northwest Iowa student earns perfect 36 on ACT allowing her to chase her dream
Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting...
Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

A golfer tries out one of the simulators at The Links
The Links Golf simulators open in Sioux City
Hawkeye women's basketball
Univ. of Iowa pausing season ticket sales for 2023-2024 women’s basketball
Iowa forward Kris Murray (24) works around Minnesota forward Jamison Battle (10) in the first...
Iowa Hawkeye Kris Murray entering the NBA Draft
Morningside's Jayson Willers celebrates after hitting a home run in game one of a doubleheader...
Briar Cliff & Morningside sweep through Thursday doubleheaders