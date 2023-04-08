Dakota Valley racks up runs in doubleheader with Beresford

NORTH SIOUX CITY, S.D. (KTIV) - 2023 is a special year for sports in South Dakota as it is the inaugural season for high school softball in the state.

Players are making history each time they take the field, that includes the Dakota Valley Panthers who have jumped out to a strong start.

The Panthers hosted a doubleheader with Beresford on Friday afternoon.

In the bottom of the second in game two, Mia Riibe hit a grounder to left field that brought home Logan Miller for a 3-1 Dakota Valley lead.

Later on still in the bottom of the second, Annie Bourne rockets one to center field that drops, and that one brings an army home. Not one, not two, but three runners come around for the 6-1 DV lead.

Still in the second, Logan Miller launches one way up high and deep into right field just inside the wall. That brings home two, but ends up giving Miller enough time for an inside the park homerun as she comes around.

Dakota Valley takes the win in three innings with a final score of 16-1.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.