GoFundMe account set up for Pender fire victims

(FILE)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 8:53 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(KTIV) A victim of a Pender, Nebraska house fire last Sunday has set up a GoFundMe account.

Misty Frazey said all Thurston County rural fire departments were on the scene of the fire but the home was a complete loss. I want to first and foremost thank all of the volunteers on the Pender, Thurston, Rosalie, Winnebago, and Walthill departments for their valiant efforts on fighting for our home. Frazey is hoping to raise $10k in donations.

The fire was reported in the Pender Times as well:

Pender Times

