Hundreds attend annual Easter Egg Hunt held at Grandview Park in Sioux City

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Hundreds of Siouxlanders gathered this morning at Grandview Park in Sioux City to hunt for Easter Egg’s

The annual iHeart Radio Cricket Wireless Easter Egg hunt has happened for nearly 30 years.

15,000 Easter Egg’s littered the park this morning.

The hunt was separated into 3 divisions, infant to 3-year-olds, 4 to 6, and 7- to 10-year-olds.

Rob Powers with KG95 has been involved with the event every year they have done it and says it’s really neat to watch.

The awesome part about this egg hunt is it starts at 10 o’clock and it’s over at 10:01. If you’re here and get some video of it, it’s absolutely amazing. They just gobble them all up,” said Powers.

Powers also said that the hunt is a product of many organizations and members of the Siouxland public who volunteer time and donate goodies.

