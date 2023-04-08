Hundreds search for Madeline Kingsbury Saturday, police give update

Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31
Authorities say Madeline Jane Kingsbury, 26, has been missing since March 31(Minnesota BCA)
By Megan Zemple
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 4:14 PM CDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
WINONA, Minn. (KTTC) – Around 700 people searched for missing Winona woman Madeline Kingsbury Saturday.

The Winona Police Department announced on Facebook that the nearly 1,900 people that helped Friday, combined with the turnout Saturday allowed them to cover a substantial amount of ground in a shorter time than expected.

According to WPD, the search for Madeline is not ending. Authorities said they are continuing to investigate and develop new leads into her disappearance.

Agents from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension will remain on the ground in Winona, acting as support to the investigation.

WPD said Fillmore County Sheriff’s Office and Winona County, along with other public safety partners are also standing by to help.

WPD did not indicate if further organized mass searches would be scheduled.

WPD thanked the community for the community for what it described as the “overwhelming show of support for Maddi and her family.”

