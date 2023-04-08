The Links Golf simulators open in Sioux City

A golfer tries out one of the simulators at The Links(ktiv)
By Nick Reis
Published: Apr. 7, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The weather is improving. With that, golfers are heading to local courses to tee it up. But, if you’re looking to golf on a day that isn’t as nice, or maybe golf at night, there’s a new option in Sioux City.

The Links Golf opened its doors at the end of March in the old Colosseum building on Floyd Boulevard. It features 5 state-of-the-art golf simulators that guests can rent by the hour.

It’s a project that’s been in the works for nearly 6 months. Along with providing a place to golf year-round, it’s also a great tool if you want to work on your game.

”On the range, you can literally see your previous shot frame by frame and watch the video and see where you’re making contact, how you’re making contact, with full ball and club metrics,” said Quentin Allen, Director of The Links Golf. “So, it definitely could help dial you in. For guys, you know, you go to the range and like I said, you hit a bucket of balls and you can’t figure out your issues. This is definitely a place that you can come and figure out some of those issues you have with your golf swing.”

Using E6 Connect software, guests at “The Links” can play over 130 real golf courses from all over the world. They are actually running a contest right now where guests can play the front 9 holes of Torrey Pines, and the lowest scorer will receive a $100 gift card to Austad’s Golf.

The Links Golf is open from 10 am to 9 pm Tuesday-Thursday, and 10-10 Friday through Sunday. Allen asks that anyone looking to reserve a bay either call (712) 560-3304, or message them on Facebook.

Cost to rent a bay per hour is $35 Tuesday-Thursday before 5 pm, $40 after 5, and $42 Friday-Sunday. Cost is per bay, not per person.

Dakota Valley racks up runs in doubleheader with Beresford
USD’s Dakotathon fundraiser earns over $100,000
A new rides coming to Adventureland this May
