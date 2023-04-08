Morningside softball sweeps doubleheader with Dakota Wesleyan

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Morningside Mustangs softball team has been heating up as they get deeper into GPAC Conference play winning four of their last five games.

The Mustangs returned home to Jensen Softball Complex to host a doubleheader with Dakota Wesleyan Saturday afternoon. It’s their first of three home doubleheaders this upcoming week.

The Mustangs started out strong in game one of the doubleheader with runners on second and third. Morgan Nixon hits the grounder up center field that brings Mykle Ann Gray and Sydney Petersen home for a 2-1 Morningside lead.

In top of the third, Dakota Wesleyan’s McKinnley Mull launched one deep to center field. That one goes past the wall and is gone for the two-run homerun to give the tigers a 3-2 lead.

But the Mustangs would respond as Kennedee Jones fires one to center field bringing another Mustang home.

Final Scores:

Game One: Morningside 8, Dakota Wesleyan 3 F

Game Two: Morningside 7, Dakota Wesleyan 0 F

