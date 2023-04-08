Red Flag Warning for all of Siouxland Saturday followed by Sunday showers

**Red Flag Warning for all of Siouxland until 8 pm**

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - It’s been steadily getting warmer these past few days and we’ve seen lots of sunshine, but showers become a possibility as we end the weekend.

This afternoon, conditions will remain warm, windy, and dry. Due to this, all of Siouxland is under a Red Flag Warning until 8pm this evening.

Tonight, we will see increasing clouds with our lows in the mid 40s. It will be a bit breezy, but overall a mild night.

Tomorrow we could see a few sprinkles early in the day, but scattered showers move in during the afternoon hours. Highs will be in the upper 60s.

As we head towards the evening and nighttime hours on Easter Sunday, we could hear a few rumbles of thunder, especially in southeastern Siouxland. Lows will fall into the low to mid 40s.

We kick off the work week with mostly sunny skies and highs in the low to mid 70s.

Monday night, skies will remain mostly clear with lows in the upper 40s.

Tuesday will be another day filled with sunshine. Highs will climb into the upper 70s.

Tuesday night will be a lot more comfortable with lows in the mid to upper 50s and mostly clear skies over head.

We warm up even more on Wednesday getting into the lower 80s. We will also keep blue skies overhead, but it will be a bit windier.

Will days continue to warm up? I’ll have the details tonight on News 4 at 6 & 10.

