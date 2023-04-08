Report: Maternity wards are closing across the country

Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the...
Maternity wards are closing across the country, which is forcing expectant mothers to hit the road.(Source: Pixabay)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 10:00 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Maternity wards are closing across the country forcing some expectant mothers into long drives for care.

According to a report by the healthcare consulting firm, Chartis, 217 hospitals in the United States have closed their labor and delivery departments since 2011.

A CNN tally shows that at least 13 closures have been announced in the past year alone.

The Chartis report says that the states with the highest loss of access to obstetrical care are Minnesota, Texas, Iowa, Kansas and Wisconsin, with each losing more than 10 facilities.

One of the reasons for the closures is money.

According to the American Hospital Association, 42% of births are paid for by Medicaid which has low reimbursement rates.

Other reasons also include a low volume of births and staffing and recruitment.

According to data released by the March of Dime last year, more than 2.2 million women of childbearing age across over 1,100 U.S. countries are living in maternity care deserts. That has been linked to an increased risk of maternal death in the year after giving birth.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting...
Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments
Grass fire seen near the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Traffic returning to normal after grass fires near Sergeant Floyd Monument
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates

Latest News

The recommendation made by Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo last fall ran counter to the...
Report: Florida officials cut key data from vaccine study
Patrons depart the course after trees blew over on the 17th hole during the second round of the...
Masters resumes 2nd round after storms fell trees at Augusta
IMMS says they do not have as to when they will know the cause of death. Testing will continue...
Dozens of dead sea turtles found along Mississippi Gulf Coast
GoFundMe account set up for Pender fire victims