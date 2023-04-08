Sheldon bank robbery suspect arrested

Suspect arrested in Chicago
Suspect arrested in Chicago(Sheldon Police Dept.)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 8, 2023 at 6:36 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sheldon, Iowa (KTIV) Story attributed to KIWA Radio:

Federal authorities say the individual they believe robbed the Sheldon branch of Iowa State Bank nearly two years ago, is in jail in connection with the crime.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Leon Sutton was arrested last month in a Chicago suburb. He is charged with one count of bank robbery by force or violence and one count of violent crime/drugs/machine gun by the FBI.

Sutton’s arrest stems from the investigation into the June 3, 2021 armed robbery of Iowa State Bank in Sheldon.

The FBI took over the investigation the day of the robbery.

Authorities say Sutton is in custody and will remain in custody until his trial, which is scheduled for June 5th, which is two days after the second anniversary of the robbery.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Train derails near Floyd Boulevard in Sioux City
No injuries reported after train derails near Floyd Blvd in Sioux City
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications
Grass fire seen near the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Traffic returning to normal after grass fires near Sergeant Floyd Monument
Over 100 people packed a room inside the Sioux City Public Museum for an informational meeting...
Sioux City homeowners question recent property valuation assessments
“Baby Shark” gained huge popularity after the company Pinkfong released its first video online.
Guards sentenced for using ‘Baby Shark’ as punishment for inmates

Latest News

Morningside softball sweeps doubleheader with Dakota Wesleyan
Briar Cliff baseball extends win streak to six-straight
The National Music Museum in Vermillion, S.D. is celebrating a half-century of operation with a...
The National Music Museum in Vermillion, S.D. is celebrating 50 years with a new exhibit
Hundreds of Siouxland kids take part in annual Sioux City Easter Egg Hunt
Hundreds attend annual Easter Egg Hunt held at Grandview Park in Sioux City