Sheldon bank robbery suspect arrested

Sheldon, Iowa (KTIV) Story attributed to KIWA Radio:

Federal authorities say the individual they believe robbed the Sheldon branch of Iowa State Bank nearly two years ago, is in jail in connection with the crime.

According to authorities, 38-year-old Leon Sutton was arrested last month in a Chicago suburb. He is charged with one count of bank robbery by force or violence and one count of violent crime/drugs/machine gun by the FBI.

Sutton’s arrest stems from the investigation into the June 3, 2021 armed robbery of Iowa State Bank in Sheldon.

The FBI took over the investigation the day of the robbery.

Authorities say Sutton is in custody and will remain in custody until his trial, which is scheduled for June 5th, which is two days after the second anniversary of the robbery.

