Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash

POLK COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A single-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, Nebraska left a former Husker Football player dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the call at 6:42 a.m. Saturday. A 2022 Chevy Silverado was between trees at 141st and Q Road, south of Columbus.

The driver of the truck, identified as 32-year-old Cole Pensick - a former Husker offensive lineman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pensick was driving westbound and didn’t stop at a stop sign, left the roadway and went into the trees. Authorities determined he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Nebraska Football Program gave its condolences to Pensick’s friends, family and teammates.

Mourning the loss of one of our own.



On behalf of the Nebraska Football program, our deepest condolences go out to the family, friends & teammates of former Husker lineman, Cole Pensick, who passed away yesterday at the age of 32. pic.twitter.com/x0dVO574Wc — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) April 9, 2023

Nebraska Athletics says former offensive lineman Cole Pensick of Columbus was a key player in 2013 and was one of 30 Huskers to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors that year.

