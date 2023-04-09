Former Husker player Cole Pensick dies in single-vehicle crash

A former Nebraska Football player died in a crash in rural Polk County
By Jacob Comer
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 1:50 PM CDT|Updated: 22 hours ago
POLK COUNTY, Neb. (WOWT) - A single-vehicle crash in rural Polk County, Nebraska left a former Husker Football player dead.

According to the sheriff’s office, deputies responded to the call at 6:42 a.m. Saturday. A 2022 Chevy Silverado was between trees at 141st and Q Road, south of Columbus.

The driver of the truck, identified as 32-year-old Cole Pensick - a former Husker offensive lineman, was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office says Pensick was driving westbound and didn’t stop at a stop sign, left the roadway and went into the trees. Authorities determined he was not wearing a seatbelt.

The crash is still under investigation.

The Nebraska Football Program gave its condolences to Pensick’s friends, family and teammates.

Nebraska Athletics says former offensive lineman Cole Pensick of Columbus was a key player in 2013 and was one of 30 Huskers to earn Academic All-Big Ten honors that year.

Copyright 2023 WOWT. All rights reserved.

