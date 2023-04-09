Hundreds of Siouxlanders enjoy Easter brunch at Sioux City restaurant

By Ervin Dohmen
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:33 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -Easter Sunday is a great opportunity for families to go out and enjoy some brunch, and that’s exactly what many did at popular Sioux City Restaurant.

Crave American Kitchen & Sushi Bar had about 250 reservations on the book for their brunch.

The brunch began at 9:00 o’clock this morning and continued until 3:00 in the afternoon.

Prep work for the heavy crowd began 4 days in advance.

They prepared enough food for the 5-course table service brunch to handle about 300 hundred people.

”We had about 60 pounds of ham, about 20 pounds of lobster, and about 20 pounds of our vegan chorizo, and our halibut is actually honestly our number one seller today,” said Eric Steele, the restaurant manager

All the hard work in the kitchen leading up to one of their busiest days of the year was well worth it for those preparing the feast.

”It feels great it’s nice to have people come in the restaurant, have it full, people are happy having a great time. They’re enjoying the pastries, we’re getting compliments on the food it feels great something that my whole team has made and everyone’s happy with it,” said Anthony Guerrero

Both Steele and Guerrero said it was an all-hands-on deck effort to host the successful brunch.

