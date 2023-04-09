Iowa Department of Transportation gives update on construction North of Hinton to Merrill

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Highway 75 North of Hinton to Merrill Iowa is littered with traffic cones as crews prepare for road work.

The 6-mile stretch will be reconstructed as part of a 2-year project with a gap year in the middle.

This year the Northbound lanes will be worked on and construction will be completed on the South-bound portion in 2025.

U.S. Highway 75 has been a focus area for the Iowa Department of Transportation and the entire road has been something they have worked on for decades.

This project will finish the rural stretch from Le Mars to the North of Sioux City that the Iowa DOT has been working on since 2014.

The condition was such that the reconstruction was needed, we have an elevation disparity between the Northbound and Southbound lanes, and what is when you’re driving Northbound your pretty high elevation compared to the Southbound lanes,” said Dakin Schultz, with the Iowa DOT.

The goal of the project is to make the road safer, but until then traffic will be altered with Northbound traffic shifting into the Southbound lanes and traffic will run head to head that way.

Construction is aimed to be complete by the start of November.

