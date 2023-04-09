Isolated showers possible tonight with gorgeous days ahead

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Easter, everyone! Clouds have been thickening across the region as the day has gone along, and while most of us have stayed dry, our chances for showers increase as we head into the evening and nighttime hours.

Isolated showers are possible tonight. Clouds will decrease throughout the overnight hours and lows will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 70s.

Skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours with lows sitting in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be a bit windy, but overall, a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

On Wednesday, the sunshine will stick around, and we will warm up even more with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunny skies will once again dominate the region on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Our chances for showers return on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be another day for rain, and we will have a bit of a cool down with highs in the upper 60s.

