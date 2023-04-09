Isolated showers possible tonight with gorgeous days ahead

Storm Team 4 Future Track
Storm Team 4 Future Track(ktiv)
By Elizabeth Breen
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Happy Easter, everyone! Clouds have been thickening across the region as the day has gone along, and while most of us have stayed dry, our chances for showers increase as we head into the evening and nighttime hours.

Isolated showers are possible tonight. Clouds will decrease throughout the overnight hours and lows will be in the mid 40s.

Monday will be mostly sunny and nice with highs in the mid 70s.

Skies will remain mostly clear through the overnight hours with lows sitting in the lower 50s.

Tuesday will be a bit windy, but overall, a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 80s.

On Wednesday, the sunshine will stick around, and we will warm up even more with highs getting into the mid to upper 80s.

Sunny skies will once again dominate the region on Thursday with highs in the mid 80s.

Our chances for showers return on Friday with highs in the upper 70s.

Saturday will be another day for rain, and we will have a bit of a cool down with highs in the upper 60s.

What does next weekend have in store for us? I’ll have all of the details tonight on News 4 at 5 & 10.

Copyright 2023 KTIV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe account set up for Pender fire victims
Firozeh Dehghanpour, a UNO student from Iran, was found dead in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, in...
Nebraska man accused in 1983 murder sentenced to prison
Grass fire seen near the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Traffic returning to normal after grass fires near Sergeant Floyd Monument
A golfer tries out one of the simulators at The Links
The Links Golf simulators open in Sioux City
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Elizabeth Future Track
Red Flag Warning for all of Siouxland Saturday followed by Sunday showers
Elizabeth Future Track
Red Flag Warning for all of Siouxland Saturday followed by Sunday showers
Future Track Elizabeth
Warm Easter weekend with scattered showers possible Sunday
Storm Team 4 Future Track Elizabeth
Warm Easter weekend with scattered showers possible Sunday