‘It was AWESOME’: Motorist captures video of bobcat stalking alligator

Video captured on a Florida road shows an alligator being closely followed by a bobcat.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 6:16 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BARTOW, Fla. (Gray News) – Amazing video captured in Florida shows a “once in a lifetime” event involving a bobcat stalking an alligator across the road.

The video was posted by Cathy Terry on Facebook, who was driving when she saw the Florida alligator on the grassy shoulder after crossing the road in Bartow on March 28.

A bobcat can be seen slowly crossing the road behind the alligator.

Terry said she thought it was just “another Polk County traffic jam” and started taking a photo of the alligator when the bobcat suddenly appeared.

“It was AWESOME,” Terry wrote alongside the video on Facebook. “Once in a lifetime.”

Terry said the bobcat “eventually gave up.”

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

