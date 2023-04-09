Sioux City Council considers affordable and homeless housing project

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will consider an affordable housing project in Monday’s city council meeting.

The council is considering entering into an agreement with 3 Diamond Development to provide affordable housing at 2800 West 4th street.

Council will provide a $450,000 forgivable loan made available through the American Rescue Plan.

At least 70% of affordable rental units created with HOME-ARP funds must be set aside for qualifying populations including those experiencing homelessness.

