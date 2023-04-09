Sioux City Council considers affordable and homeless housing project

(U.S. Air Force)
By KTIV Staff
Published: Apr. 9, 2023 at 10:27 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sioux City, Iowa (KTIV) The Sioux City City Council will consider an affordable housing project in Monday’s city council meeting.

The council is considering entering into an agreement with 3 Diamond Development to provide affordable housing at 2800 West 4th street.

Council will provide a $450,000 forgivable loan made available through the American Rescue Plan.

At least 70% of affordable rental units created with HOME-ARP funds must be set aside for qualifying populations including those experiencing homelessness.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

GoFundMe account set up for Pender fire victims
Firozeh Dehghanpour, a UNO student from Iran, was found dead in Pottawattamie County, Iowa, in...
Nebraska man accused in 1983 murder sentenced to prison
Grass fire seen near the Sergeant Floyd Monument in Sioux City.
Traffic returning to normal after grass fires near Sergeant Floyd Monument
A golfer tries out one of the simulators at The Links
The Links Golf simulators open in Sioux City
October is passionate about tennis balls, squeaky toys, yogurt and peanut butter.
Dog at shelter for nearly 800 days has received 0 applications

Latest News

Siouxland Business Spotlight: Beehive Crafts & Framing
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Beehive Crafts & Framing
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Fillenwarth Beach Resort
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Fillenwarth Beach Resort
Siouxland Business Spotlight: EFS Wealth Management
Siouxland Business Spotlight: EFS Wealth Management
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Robertson Implement
Siouxland Business Spotlight: Robertson Implement