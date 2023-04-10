Another sunny and warm day here in Siouxland

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Good morning and happy Monday, Siouxland. This Easter weekend was just gorgeous, with highs in the 70s and even low 80s across the region.

This morning we are sitting in the 40s and 50s with some rain showers in southeastern parts of the region. Those rain showers will continue to move towards the east, with the heavier rain south of us and east of Omaha.

Today we will see another warm and nice day with highs in the 70s across all of Siouxland and plenty of sunshine. Our wind will be out of the northwest at around 5 to 10 miles per hour.

Tonight will start off with mostly clear skies, but then clouds will increase overnight, making it a partly cloudy to mostly cloudy night. Lows will be in the 40s across much of the region tonight as our wind will be out of the southwest at 5 to 10 miles per hour, then start to come from the southeast at 5 to 10 miles per hour.

The rest of our week will be breezy, warm, and dry, with highs in the 70s and 80s.

Right now, Tuesday has a Fire Weather Watch from 12 p.m. to 9 p.m.

This upcoming weekend, we have a chance of rain.

