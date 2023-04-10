Around Siouxland: Are You Smarter than a Fourth grader?

By Tosin Ehikioya
Published: Apr. 10, 2023 at 2:36 PM CDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Sioux City Public Schools Foundation will be having its fifth annual game show fundraiser.

The fundraiser funds go towards bringing awareness to Sioux City history, STEM programs, arts and culture, and equity.

The contestant this year are Alex Watters, Josiah Paulsrud, KTIV’s Jacob Howard, Stacie Anderson, Nolan Lubarski and Ragen Cote.

“Are You Smarter Than a Fourth Grader?” will be a live event on Thursday, April 27 at 6 p.m. at North High School.

To learn more, click here.

