Even warmer weather to move in as the wind will become gusty

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Today made it the fourth straight day Sioux City was able to top out in the 70s.

Now would you believe it’s about to get even warmer?

Even our overnight will stay quite mild with lows tonight 10 to 15 degrees above average leaving us in the upper 40s under a mostly clear sky.

Tuesday will be a warm day as highs surge into the low 80s with a lot of sunshine and a stronger wind that could gust up to about 30 miles per hour at times.

Breezy conditions will be staying with us for a while and that will include Wednesday with highs in the upper 80s under mostly sunny skies with a gusty south wind that could go over 30 miles per hour.

Thursday will be very windy as well with winds potentially gusting to 40 miles per hour with highs in the mid 80s under mostly sunny skies.

Our pattern will then start to change as a chance of showers will move in during the day on Friday with highs in the upper 60s.

Will those rain chances continue into the weekend?

