Former Iowa teacher gets 15 years in prison for sexual abuse of a student

SAC CITY, Iowa (KTIV) - A former teacher for a northwest Iowa community school district has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sexual abuse and sexual exploitation charges.

According to the Sac County Attorney’s Office, Stefanie Kelsey, 35, was a former East Sac County High School teacher. In 2022, she was charged with multiple sexual abuse charges involving one of her students, a 15-year-old male. Authorities say the offenses happened in March 2022.

Kelsey entered a guilty plea for two of her charges, one count of third-degree sexual abuse and one count of sexual exploitation by a school employee. Several of her other charges were dropped as part of the plea. On April 10, Kelsey was ordered to immediately begin a 15-year prison sentence, which was the maximum allowed sentence under the law.

