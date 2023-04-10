Gospel Mission Easter service, dinner

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - The Sioux City Gospel Mission, a non profit Christian ministry dedicated to serving the homeless held their first ever Easter Dinner this Sunday.

They held their Easter service earlier in the day and then the dinner followed from 5 to 6 pm for the public.

Today was a special opportunity for the Gospel Mission to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ with members of the community.

The meal served included Smoked ham, sides, and deserts.

“We’ve never done a dinner before, we do it on our Christmas and Thanksgiving holidays, but we wanted to do something for the community have them come in and hear a good message have them feel like they’re valued and appreciated knowing that there is hope through Jesus and eat some good food as well,” Nate Gates, Gospel Mission Assistant Executive Director said.

Everyone in the community was welcome to the feast The Gospel Mission is hoping to continue the Easter Dinner into the future.

